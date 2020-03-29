UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thailand Reports 143 New Coronavirus Cases, One Death

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 12:00 PM

Thailand reports 143 new coronavirus cases, one death

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2020) Thailand has confirmed 143 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases since the outbreak to 1,388, the spokesman of the government's Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration, CCSA, said on Sunday, giving the latest daily update.

According to Reuters, the country also recorded one new fatality, bringing the total death toll to seven.

Related Topics

Thailand Sunday Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UN donates quarter of a million face masks to NYC ..

1 hour ago

UAE Press: Compassion should underpin efforts to f ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 29, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

UAE Attorney-General issues updated resolution on ..

10 hours ago

UAE reports 63 new COVID-19 cases, Disinfection Pr ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.