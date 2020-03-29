Thailand reports 143 new coronavirus cases, one death

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2020) Thailand has confirmed 143 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases since the outbreak to 1,388, the spokesman of the government's Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration, CCSA, said on Sunday, giving the latest daily update.

According to Reuters, the country also recorded one new fatality, bringing the total death toll to seven.