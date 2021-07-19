Thailand Reports Record Number Of COVID-19 Cases For Fourth Day
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jul, 2021) BANGKOK, 19th July, 2021 (WAM) - Thailand reported on Monday 11,784 new COVID-19 cases, the fourth consecutive day of record infections, as the country struggles to tackle its worst outbreak to date, Reuters reported.
The Southeast Asian nation's COVID-19 task force also announced 81 new deaths, bringing total fatalities to 3,422 and with 415,170 cases registered.