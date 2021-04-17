UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Total Number Of Endowments Registered By Awqaf And Minors Affairs Foundation At The End Of 2020 Rises To 717

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 07:00 PM

Total number of endowments registered by Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation at the end of 2020 rises to 717

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and First Deputy Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai said the efforts of the Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation (AMAF) have helped realise the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai to enhance the role played by the waqf (endowments) system in the country’s sustainable development.

The Foundation has played a particularly important part in realising the leadership’s goal of expanding the scope of endowments to include all areas of development including culture, healthcare, education and scientific research, Sheikh Maktoum added.

His Highness further said both individuals and establishments in Dubai have adopted endowments as a way of contributing to society. A spate of new innovative endowments has redefined the endowment landscape in Dubai. With the use of new technologies and fresh scientific approaches, Dubai is seeing a positive transformation in the way endowments support sustainable development.

"The UAE’s leadership and its society encourage endowments as a means to enhancing development. Endowments create an enduring legacy for donors while transforming the future of people and institutions that benefit from them," His Highness said.

By the end of 2020, the total number of endowments registered by the Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation in Dubai stood at 717, representing a total value of AED7 billion. These endowments have been registered by 442 endowers.

Of the 717 endowments, 683 are real estate endowments and 34 financial endowments (including stocks and financial assets). Philanthropic endowments accounted for 622, Islamic family endowments 64, and joint endowments 31. Women donated 97 endowments while 29 were provided by institutions.

Essa Abdullah Al Ghurair, Chairman of AMAF, said: "The vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid to enhance the role of endowments in advancing sustainable development goals has encouraged individuals and establishments to develop endowments that support people in need."

Ali Al Mutawa, Secretary-General of AMAF, said continuous research to identify investment opportunities in sustainable projects is required to further enhance the waqf system. Various entities need to contribute their expertise and resources to enhance innovation in developing waqf projects that can add social and economic value.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Education UAE Dubai Rashid Stocks Women 2020 Family All From Billion

Recent Stories

SCC directs a question to SDTPS, approves SIA reco ..

31 minutes ago

Clashes Break Out in Chicago as Hundreds Protest T ..

35 minutes ago

District admin Mansehra notifies two days closure ..

36 minutes ago

Bid to smuggle 12,000 bags of wheat foiled

36 minutes ago

Sanaullah's words about officers expressed crimina ..

36 minutes ago

Six more coronavirus patients die in Faisalabad

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.