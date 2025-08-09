UAE to participate in UCI Para-cycling Road World Championships in Belgium

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Aug, 2025) The National Paralympic Committee has announced that athletes Ahmed Al Badwawi and Abdullah Al Balushi will participate in the UCI Para-cycling Road World Championships in Belgium, from August 24 to September 1.

The Secretary-General of the committee confirmed that the training camp for the championship, which is being held in the Principality of Andorra, will continue until August 23. This follows a previous camp in Spain from July 15 to August 1, both aimed at raising the cyclists' preparedness under the supervision of coach Mohammed Al Marwi.