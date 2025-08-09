Open Menu

Israel's Plan To Take Control Of Gaza Risks Deepening 'already Catastrophic Consequences': UN

Faizan Hashmi Published August 09, 2025 | 01:00 AM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Aug, 2025) NEW YORK, 8th August, 2025 (WAM) – United Nations Chief Antonio Guterres on Friday criticised Israel's plan to take control of Gaza, with his spokesperson calling the decision a "dangerous escalation" that would lead to the forced displacement of Palestinians.

"This decision marks a dangerous escalation and risks deepening the already catastrophic consequences for millions of Palestinians, and could further endanger more lives, including of the remaining hostages," the UN chief's spokesperson said in a statement.

That decision "will result in additional forced displacement, killings and massive destruction, compounding the unimaginable suffering of the Palestinian population in Gaza," the statement added.

