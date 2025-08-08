UAE Expands Lifesaving Support To Gaza With 66th Relief Airdrop
Faizan Hashmi Published August 08, 2025 | 09:30 PM
GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Aug, 2025) The UAE today carried out its 66th humanitarian airdrop over the Gaza Strip as part of its “Birds of Goodness” initiative under the wider Operation Chivalrous Knight 3.
The airdrop was conducted in collaboration with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and with the participation of Germany, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, and Italy.
The participating aircraft delivered new food supplies and critical humanitarian aid targeted specifically at hard-to-reach areas inaccessible by land routes.
The effort aims to provide urgent relief to displaced and affected families across the Gaza Strip.
With this latest operation, the total volume of airdropped aid has surpassed 3,873 tonnes, underscoring the UAE’s steadfast commitment to standing by the Palestinian people and supporting broader international humanitarian efforts.
The UAE reaffirmed its continued coordination with regional and international partners to ensure rapid and effective delivery of aid, aligned with the urgent needs of Gaza's population amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis.
