UAE Condemns, Denounces In Strongest Terms Israeli Government’s Decision To Occupy Gaza Strip
Faizan Hashmi Published August 09, 2025 | 12:45 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Aug, 2025) The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms and denounced the Israeli government’s decision to occupy the Gaza Strip, warning that this decision will lead to catastrophic consequences, including further loss of innocent life and a worsening of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
In a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), the UAE called on the international community, the United Nations, and the UN Security Council to fulfill their responsibilities and put an end to such illegal practices in contravention of international law. The Ministry reaffirmed that upholding the rights of the Palestinian people is no longer a matter of political discretion, but a moral, humanitarian, and legal imperative.
Moreover, the Ministry underscored the UAE’s categorical rejection of any infringement on the Palestinians’ inalienable rights or any attempts at displacement, and called for urgent measures to halt escalation in the occupied Palestinian territory, while preventing regional spillover that risks further violence, tension, and instability. The UAE urged intensified efforts without delay to ensure the protection of civilians.
The Ministry reaffirmed the UAE’s historic and steadfast position in safeguarding the rights of Palestinians and underscored the importance of finding a serious political horizon to resolve the conflict and establish an independent Palestinian state, emphasising the UAE’s belief that regional stability can only be attained through the two-state solution.
