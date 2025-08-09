Open Menu

UAE Condemns, Denounces In Strongest Terms Israeli Government’s Decision To Occupy Gaza Strip

Faizan Hashmi Published August 09, 2025 | 12:45 AM

UAE condemns, denounces in strongest terms Israeli government’s decision to occupy Gaza Strip

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Aug, 2025) The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms and denounced the Israeli government’s decision to occupy the Gaza Strip, warning that this decision will lead to catastrophic consequences, including further loss of innocent life and a worsening of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

In a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), the UAE called on the international community, the United Nations, and the UN Security Council to fulfill their responsibilities and put an end to such illegal practices in contravention of international law. The Ministry reaffirmed that upholding the rights of the Palestinian people is no longer a matter of political discretion, but a moral, humanitarian, and legal imperative.

Moreover, the Ministry underscored the UAE’s categorical rejection of any infringement on the Palestinians’ inalienable rights or any attempts at displacement, and called for urgent measures to halt escalation in the occupied Palestinian territory, while preventing regional spillover that risks further violence, tension, and instability. The UAE urged intensified efforts without delay to ensure the protection of civilians.

The Ministry reaffirmed the UAE’s historic and steadfast position in safeguarding the rights of Palestinians and underscored the importance of finding a serious political horizon to resolve the conflict and establish an independent Palestinian state, emphasising the UAE’s belief that regional stability can only be attained through the two-state solution.

Related Topics

United Nations Gaza UAE Lead United Arab Emirates Moral Government

Recent Stories

UAE condemns, denounces in strongest terms Israeli ..

UAE condemns, denounces in strongest terms Israeli government’s decision to oc ..

23 seconds ago
 UAE Boxer advances to final of Asian Boxing U19 & ..

UAE Boxer advances to final of Asian Boxing U19 & U22 Boxing Championships

30 minutes ago
 Ministry of Defence undersecretary visits Sacheon ..

Ministry of Defence undersecretary visits Sacheon Air Base in Korea

45 minutes ago
 State Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfait ..

State Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Kesoo Mal Kheal high ..

31 minutes ago
 Rana urges PTI to change attitude for resolving po ..

Rana urges PTI to change attitude for resolving political issues

31 minutes ago
 Shah Bhitai's urs to commence on Saturday

Shah Bhitai's urs to commence on Saturday

31 minutes ago
Govt launches “Agri Stack” plan to digitize Pa ..

Govt launches “Agri Stack” plan to digitize Pakistan’s farming sector

31 minutes ago
 Only 48.4% of Pakistani children exclusively breas ..

Only 48.4% of Pakistani children exclusively breastfed:WHO

17 minutes ago
 UAE leaders condole with President of Ghana over h ..

UAE leaders condole with President of Ghana over helicopter crash victims

2 hours ago
 Two killed in Lakki Marwat firing

Two killed in Lakki Marwat firing

17 minutes ago
 Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori joins colorful ..

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori joins colorful boat rally in Keamari to celeb ..

17 minutes ago
 CMPak ensures uninterrupted services despite extre ..

CMPak ensures uninterrupted services despite extreme weather

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East