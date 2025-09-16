Gold Prices Hit Fresh Record Highs Ahead Of Fed Decision
Umer Jamshaid Published September 16, 2025 | 09:00 PM
WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2025) Gold prices rose Tuesday, climbing to fresh record levels as investors remained confident of a US Federal Reserve interest rate cut later this week, according to media reports.
Spot gold edged 0.
5% higher to $3,689.67 per ounce, after hitting a record peak of $3,702.95 earlier in the session.
This rally was underpinned by widespread market belief that the Fed will deliver a 25-basis-point rate cut at the end of its 16th-17th September meeting, its first since December 2024.
