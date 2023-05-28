UrduPoint.com

Two Intact Embalming Workshops Unearthed In Egypt

Umer Jamshaid Published May 28, 2023 | 12:15 AM

Two intact embalming workshops unearthed in Egypt

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2023) CAIRO, 27th May, 2023 (WAM) – Two embalming workshops dedicated to humans and animals, the largest and most complete found as yet, have been discovered in the Saqqara Necropolis, Greater Cairo, the Egyptian Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Ahmed Issa, told reporters.

In a related development, an archaeological mission, led by Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities Mostafa Waziri, unearthed two tombs from different historical periods, along with a significant collection of artifacts.

The embalming workshops date back to the 30th Dynasty (380-343 BC) and the Ptolemaic period (305-30 BC), while the two tombs belong to the Old and New Kingdoms, according to Waziri.

The human embalming workshop is a rectangular building with multiple rooms containing stone beds measuring two metres long and 50 cm. These beds were used for the mummification of the deceased. They were covered with plaster and featured gutters. Among the artifacts found within the workshop were clay pots, tools and ritual vessels used for mummification.

Related Topics

Cairo May From

Recent Stories

At Least 10 Killed, 26 Injured in Avalanche in Pak ..

At Least 10 Killed, 26 Injured in Avalanche in Pakistan's North - Reports

41 minutes ago
 Office bearers of AFMA call on Governor Balochista ..

Office bearers of AFMA call on Governor Balochistan

41 minutes ago
 PTI Leaders denounce affiliation with Imran Khan's ..

PTI Leaders denounce affiliation with Imran Khan's party

41 minutes ago
 Georgian Airways CEO Says President Failed to Mend ..

Georgian Airways CEO Says President Failed to Mend Ties With Neighbors

56 minutes ago
 UNESCO unveils new artificial intelligence (AI) ro ..

UNESCO unveils new artificial intelligence (AI) roadmap for classrooms

52 minutes ago
 Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenj ..

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo congratulates new elected bo ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.