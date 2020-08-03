UrduPoint.com
UAE A Role Model In Nuclear Energy Field: WNA Director-General

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 01:15 PM

UAE a role model in nuclear energy field: WNA Director-General

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Aug, 2020) Agneta Rising, Director-General of World Nuclear Association, WNA, has said that the UAE has set an example in the field of nuclear energy as "other countries will look to the UAE and learn from their foresightedness to invest in nuclear [energy] to build their sustainable infrastructure and provide highly-skilled jobs for decades to come."

In her statement following the UAE's success in operating the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, Rising also stated, "Nuclear technology must play a much greater role if we are to meet the world’s growing demand for clean energy. The Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant will provide reliable and sustainable low-carbon electricity that will power homes and drive economic growth.

"

She noted that the UAE is the first nation in the Arab world to use nuclear technology to meet its energy needs, adding that over the next few years - as all four units are brought online - output will increase to provide 25 percent of the UAE’s electricity demand, demonstrating how nuclear technology can deliver rapid, large-scale decarbonisation.

Rising concluded, "I congratulate all those involved their professionalism and dedication in bringing this project to the beginning of its operations, especially during these difficult times of the global coronavirus. The Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant is a most welcome contribution to delivering the global nuclear industry’s target of 1000 GWe of new nuclear build by 2050."

