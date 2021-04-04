UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 10:45 AM

UAE affirms full solidarity with Jordan, support for King Abdullah's decision to protect his country's security and stability

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Apr, 2021) The United Arab Emirates has affirmed its full solidarity with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and expressed its full support for any measures taken by King of Jordan, King Abdullah II, and Jordanian Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah to preserve the security and stability of Jordan and defuse any attempt that seeks to jeopardise either.

The Ministry of Presidential Affairs said in a statement that based on the close and historical ties that bind the two brotherly countries and their leaderships, the UAE affirms that the security and stability of Jordan is an integral part of its own security.

The Ministry also affirmed the UAE's full and absolute support for all decisions and measures taken by the King and Crown Prince of Jordan, in order to protect Jordan's security and stability and preserve its gains.

