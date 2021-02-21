UrduPoint.com
UAE Ambassador, Brazilian Minister Of Infrastructure Discuss Cooperation

Sumaira FH 22 seconds ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 04:00 PM

BRASILIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2021) Saleh Ahmed Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to Brazil, discussed with Tarcísio Gomes de Freitas, Minister of Infrastructure of Brazil, ways of advancing overall cooperation between the UAE and Brazil, most notably in the infrastructure and investment sectors.

They also addressed Brazil’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai.

During the meeting, Al Suwaidi stated that relations between the two countries have witnessed significant development in recent years, noting that since the announcement of their strategic partnership in October 2019, bilateral ties were upgraded to another level of integration in a new era of cooperation.

Expo 2020 Dubai will be a unique opportunity to showcase Brazil’s achievements, most notably in the area of infrastructure, he added.

Gomes de Freitas lauded the UAE’s achievements in the infrastructure sector and Emirati investments in Brazil, stressing his country’s keenness to strengthen its relations with the UAE.

