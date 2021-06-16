UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Ambassador Emphasises UAE's Keenness To Enhance Cooperation With Kuwait

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 11:00 PM

UAE Ambassador emphasises UAE's keenness to enhance cooperation with Kuwait

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2021) Dr. Matar Hamed Al Neyadi, UAE Ambassador to Kuwait, has emphasised the UAE's keenness on enhancing cooperation and developing ties with Kuwait to achieve the aspirations of the two countries' leadership and peoples.

This came during the meeting held between the UAE top diplomat and the Kuwaiti Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy and Minister of Social Affairs and Community Development, Dr. Mishaan Al-Otaibi.

Al-Otaibi hailed the strong bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries on all fronts.

During the meeting, they reviewed the existing bilateral relations between the two fraternal countries and discussed a number of issues of mutual concern.

Related Topics

Electricity Water UAE Kuwait All Top

Recent Stories

Mohammed Al Bowardi, British Armed Forces Minister ..

6 minutes ago

UAE hosts 11th meeting of IORA&#039;s CSO Committe ..

1 hour ago

Al Bowardi, British Armed Forces Minister discuss ..

1 hour ago

Putin Says Navalny Knew Not Informing of Whereabou ..

1 hour ago

UN Looks Forward to Learning More About Outcomes o ..

1 hour ago

DC for comprehensive plan to solve traffic congest ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.