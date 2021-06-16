KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2021) Dr. Matar Hamed Al Neyadi, UAE Ambassador to Kuwait, has emphasised the UAE's keenness on enhancing cooperation and developing ties with Kuwait to achieve the aspirations of the two countries' leadership and peoples.

This came during the meeting held between the UAE top diplomat and the Kuwaiti Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy and Minister of Social Affairs and Community Development, Dr. Mishaan Al-Otaibi.

Al-Otaibi hailed the strong bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries on all fronts.

During the meeting, they reviewed the existing bilateral relations between the two fraternal countries and discussed a number of issues of mutual concern.