UAE Ambassador participates in first coordination meeting of GCC ambassadors

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2021) Matar Hamed Al Neyadi, UAE Ambassador to Kuwait, yesterday participated in the first coordination meeting of the ambassadors of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, which was held in Kuwait at the invitation of Salah Ali Hasan Hilal Al Malki, Ambassador of Bahrain to Kuwait.

The meeting touched upon means to further develop joint action, exchange views and coordinate stances to support the common interests of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

The meeting was attended by Prince Sultan bin Saad bin Khalid Al Saud, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Dr. Saleh bin Amer bin Harith Al Kharousi, Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman; Bandar bin Mohammed Al Attiyah, Ambassador of Qatar; and Nasser Al Muzayen, Assistant Foreign Minister for GCC Affairs.