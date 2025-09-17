PCB warns of boycott over Andy Pycroft referee row

(@Abdulla99267510)

PCB awaits ICC reply on Andy Pycroft’s removal, warns team won’t play if he stays referee.

Dubai: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 17th, 2025) The Pakistan cricket Board (PCB) has yet to receive a response from the International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding its demand to remove match referee Andy Pycroft from the Asia Cup fixtures.

According to sources, the PCB has made it clear that if the referee is not replaced, the Pakistan team will not leave for the stadium. Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi is said to be in constant contact with board officials, and the team will only proceed to the venue once an official ICC confirmation email about the referee change is received.

Insiders revealed that the PCB has not given ICC any deadline to respond, but the ball is now in ICC’s court. In the meantime, the Pakistan squad has been instructed to remain fully prepared for the match.

Even if confirmation of a new referee comes just hours before the game, the team will depart for the stadium. However, the board has stressed that Pycroft will not be accepted as referee under any circumstances, and Pakistan will not play if he remains in charge.

Sources further indicated that Richie Richardson is being considered as the possible replacement referee for Pakistan’s upcoming clash against the UAE.

It is worth noting that the PCB had earlier demanded Pycroft’s removal from Asia Cup matches and has maintained its position that the national team will not participate in remaining fixtures if the ICC fails to replace him.