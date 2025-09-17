PCB Warns Of Boycott Over Andy Pycroft Referee Row
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 17, 2025 | 05:06 PM
PCB awaits ICC reply on Andy Pycroft’s removal, warns team won’t play if he stays referee.
Dubai: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 17th, 2025) The Pakistan cricket Board (PCB) has yet to receive a response from the International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding its demand to remove match referee Andy Pycroft from the Asia Cup fixtures.
According to sources, the PCB has made it clear that if the referee is not replaced, the Pakistan team will not leave for the stadium. Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi is said to be in constant contact with board officials, and the team will only proceed to the venue once an official ICC confirmation email about the referee change is received.
Insiders revealed that the PCB has not given ICC any deadline to respond, but the ball is now in ICC’s court. In the meantime, the Pakistan squad has been instructed to remain fully prepared for the match.
Even if confirmation of a new referee comes just hours before the game, the team will depart for the stadium. However, the board has stressed that Pycroft will not be accepted as referee under any circumstances, and Pakistan will not play if he remains in charge.
Sources further indicated that Richie Richardson is being considered as the possible replacement referee for Pakistan’s upcoming clash against the UAE.
It is worth noting that the PCB had earlier demanded Pycroft’s removal from Asia Cup matches and has maintained its position that the national team will not participate in remaining fixtures if the ICC fails to replace him.
Recent Stories
PCB warns of boycott over Andy Pycroft referee row
UBF commences preparations to host Sibos 2029 in Dubai
Flydubai expands operations in Kenya
Austria unveils plan to position it as green hydrogen centre
Dubai South records 15% growth in business aviation movements in H1 2025
Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from Emirates Islamic Bank
Abu Dhabi Sports Council launches 'Into the Night Golf Series' in October
'Shohheef Season' to kick off September 20 in Ras Al Khaimah
Sharjah Ruler launches recited Holy Quran by Raad Al Kurdi
EU executive to target energy bottlenecks to stabilise prices
Dubai scores global gaming partnerships at Gamescom 2025
UAE takes part in IAEA 69th General Conference
More Stories From Sports
-
PCB warns of boycott over Andy Pycroft referee row2 minutes ago
-
Nazir Hussain Gymkhana Colts win thriller in Naveed Mehboob Azmi T209 minutes ago
-
Pakistan U17 team officials hosted by High Commissioner in Colombo28 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's blind cricket team matches shifted to Colombo1 hour ago
-
Pakistan demands ICC remove controversial Asia Cup match Referee6 hours ago
-
Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh edge Afghanistan by 8 runs17 hours ago
-
South Africa upstages Pakistan in first WODI despite Sidra’s unbeaten century18 hours ago
-
Pakistan down Bhutan in SAFF C'ship18 hours ago
-
Pakistan Women set South Africa 256 runs to win in first ODI21 hours ago
-
Inter-University Club Tenpin Bowling Championship organizing committee announced1 day ago
-
U14 basketball squad shortlisted for Samaranch Cup in China1 day ago
-
ICC rejects Pakistan’s request to remove match referee for India clash1 day ago