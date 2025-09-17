Flydubai Expands Operations In Kenya
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 17, 2025 | 04:45 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Sep, 2025) flydubai has announced the launch of new flights to Nairobi International Airport (NBO) in Kenya, starting from 15th October 2025. The flights will operate from Terminal 3, Dubai International (DXB) with a four-times-weekly service.
In addition to the new service to the capital, flydubai will increase its operations to Mombasa to a daily service from 1st October 2025, bringing the airline’s total weekly flights to Kenya to 11.
Commenting on the announcement, Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said, “These flights underline the importance of connecting Kenya to Dubai’s global aviation hub, enhancing access for trade, travel and tourism between our two countries. We remain committed to playing our part in supporting stronger economic and cultural ties between the UAE and Africa.”
