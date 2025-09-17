Open Menu

Dubai South Records 15% Growth In Business Aviation Movements In H1 2025

Umer Jamshaid Published September 17, 2025 | 04:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Sep, 2025) The Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH) at Dubai South has recorded 9,753 private jet movements in the first six months of 2025, a 15 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024.

This sustained growth reaffirms Al Maktoum International Airport's position as the leading airport for international business aviation movements in the middle East.

Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South, said, “The consistent rise in business aviation movements reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to establish the emirate as a global hub for investors, entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals.

"At MBRAH, we remain committed to delivering world-class infrastructure and services that strengthen our position as a vital gateway for international business aviation."

