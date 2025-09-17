Open Menu

Austria Unveils Plan To Position It As Green Hydrogen Centre

Faizan Hashmi Published September 17, 2025 | 04:45 PM

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Sep, 2025) Austria's Federal Minister of Labour and Economy Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer on Wednesday unveiled a comprehensive initiative to position the country as a European hub for green hydrogen.

The plan includes investment in electrolysis plants, participation in the Southern Hydrogen Corridor - a hydrogen pipeline project aimed at connecting North Africa, Italy, Austria and Germany - and the launch of a national hydrogen import strategy.

Hattmannsdorfer said €20 million has been allocated to support new electrolysis facilities, storage infrastructure and pipelines.

“Hydrogen is not just an energy source, it is an economic project for the future. With our import strategy, we are securing timely supply and competitiveness, creating the basis for new jobs, and opening up new markets. At the same time, we are now laying the foundations for tomorrow's storage and infrastructure – for a strong industrial base and a secure energy supply in Austria,” the minister said.

