UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Uganda

ABUD DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2021) Abdullah Hassan Obaid Al Shamsi presented his credential to Yoweri Museveni, President of Uganda, as the UAE Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the East African country.

During the ceremony, Al Shamsi conveyed to President Museveni the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, as well as their sincere wishes to Uganda’s President and people for further development and prosperity.

President Museveni extended his greetings to the UAE leaders, wishing the UAE’s government and people further growth and development.

He also wished Al Shamsi success in his work to enhance the bilateral ties between the two countries while highlighting his country's readiness to provide him with the required support and facilitate his duties.

Museveni also highlighted his admiration for the significant development witnessed by the UAE, expressing his keenness to reinforce future cooperation between the two countries by exchanging mutual official visits and expertise, and signing cooperation agreements and MoUs.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the prospects of fostering cooperation between Uganda and the UAE across various fronts.

Al Shamsi stressed the keenness of the UAE’s leadership to advance its ties with African countries, most notably Uganda, adding that the African participation in Expo 2020 Dubai will be a great opportunity to promote the rich history of the continent and its ability to lead global economic growth in the post-COVID-19 era The UAE has always been seeking, since its establishment 50 years ago, to establish strong political relations and economic ties with African countries, the ambassador noted.