‏UAE and Tajikistan convene virtual joint committee meeting

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Aug, 2021) Abdulnasser Alshaali, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Qodirzoda Saadi Sanginmurod, Chairman of the State Committee on Investments and State Property Management of Tajikistan, have convened the 4th virtual UAE-Tajikistan Joint Committee Meeting on Thursday, 29th July.

During the meeting, officials provided their remarks and highlighted several economic and political matters of interest to both sides.

Alshaali affirmed the strength of the two countries’ relationship and pointed to the growing cooperation that the UAE and Tajikistan have enjoyed over the years, including increased economic and cultural flows since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1995.

Underscoring that the UAE aims to continue supporting Tajikistan on its path to prosperity and sustainable development, Alshaali expressed satisfaction with the level of bilateral, regional, and international cooperation.

Alshaali noted that UAE-Tajikistan trade relations demonstrate the enormous potential to grow, as the UAE looks forward to expanding its non-oil trade with Tajikistan across a range of fields, including communications, transportation and warehousing, financial services, and industrial equipment.

He continued by pointing to the UAE’s strategic advantage in becoming a hub for Tajikistan’s re-exports in the region.

Turning to the development and aid sector, Alshaali commended the partnership between the UAE and Tajikistan in the technical development field, as the UAE has been steadily supporting multiple projects in Tajikistan. He also remarked that the UAE was honoured to support Tajikistan during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The UAE Ambassador also extended his appreciation to the Government of Tajikistan for its steadfast support for Expo 2020 Dubai and expressed confidence that this event would provide suitable opportunities for both countries to further their constructive relationship while expanding Tajikistan’s positive engagement with the broader middle East region.

Both sides acknowledged that the convening of the meeting against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic reflected the spirit of friendship between the leadership and peoples of the two countries and their keenness to advance their ties in various sectors.

Sanginmurod, in turn, thanked the UAE for joining the meeting and affirmed his government’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with the UAE, noting that the meeting enabled both sides to discuss key political and economic issues of mutual interest.