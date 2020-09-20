UAE announces 674 new COVID-19 cases, 761 recoveries, no deaths in last 24 hours

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Sep, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHaP, announced Sunday that it conducted 97,251 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.

In a statement, the Ministry highlighted its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment.

As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHaP announced 674 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases in the UAE to 84,916.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and are receiving the necessary care.

MoHaP also noted an additional 761 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 74,273.

The Ministry added that no COVID-19-related deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours.