UAE Announces Thursday, 12th August, As New Islamic Year Holiday For Federal Government

Wed 04th August 2021

UAE announces Thursday, 12th August, as new Islamic year holiday for federal government

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Aug, 2021) Thursday, 12th August, 2021, will be a public holiday for the federal government to mark the Hijri new year (1443), according to a circular issued by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR), based on the Cabinet Resolution on public holidays in the UAE.

The FAHR circular said regular work will resume on Sunday, 15th August, 2021.

The FAHR extended its congratulations on the occasion to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces; Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates; wishing them happiness, health and prosperity.

It also congratulated the people of the UAE and Arab and Islamic countries on the important occasion.

