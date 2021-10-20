UrduPoint.com

UAE Armed Forces Chief Of Staff Receives Commander Of US Central Command

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 05:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2021) Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces, today received General Kenneth F. McKenzie, Commander of the United States Central Command, at his office in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, Lt. General Al Rumaithi and General McKenzie discussed the strong relations between the UAE and the US, especially in defence and military fields. They also exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual concern.

