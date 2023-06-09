UAE bank investments at all-time-high of AED548.5 bn in March

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jun, 2023) Bank investments in UAE hit AED 548.5 billion by the end of March, the highest level in the country's history, a report by the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates revealed.

The report, issued today, showed a YoY growth of 16 % compared to about AED 472.7 billion in March 2022.

Month over month, these investments climbed by 1.3% from AED541.4 bn in February 2023.

Securities accounted for the majority of bank investments, around 45.6%, or AED 250.1 billion during the reference period.

Held-to-maturity (HTM) securities accounted for 43% of the total investments, reaching AED236.3 billion in March, a YoY growth of 74.1% from AED135.7 billion in March 2022, and a 2.6 % monthly increase from AED230.3 billion in February 2023.

The bank stock investments reached AED11.9 billion in March, a rise of approximately 0.8% from around AED11.8 billion in December 2022.