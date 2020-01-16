UAE-based individuals can help WWF Australia emergency appeal

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2020) Emirates Nature-WWF has set up a fundraising channel, via YallaGive - a local crowdfunding platform - through which UAE-based individuals can support the nature and wildlife of Australia.

According to a statement released by Emirates Nature-WWF, funds raised through this campaign will support an emergency appeal from WWF Australia who have established a A$30 million Australian Wildlife and Nature Recovery Fund.

The Fund will deliver immediate wildlife response and recovery at scale, nature restoration for the benefit of wildlife and people and, the future proofing of Australia, including climate change adaptation and mitigation projects.

Emirates Nature-WWF has called out to all UAE residents – people and businesses - to help support the appeal.

Currently, more than 10 million hectares of Australian land has been affected, at least 25 people have lost their lives and over 2,000 homes have been lost. Also, an estimated 1.25 billion native animals have been injured or killed including species such as kangaroos, koalas, wallabies, kookaburras, cockatoos and honeyeaters.

Laila Mostafa Abdullatif, Director-General of Emirates Nature-WWF, said, "The Emirates Nature-WWF team and I are deeply saddened by the loss of life in the bushfire tragedy gripping Australia. Our hearts go out to the families who been affected. The fires have also been devastating for Australia’s wildlife and wild places, as massive areas of native bushland, forests and parks have been scorched.

"By supporting this appeal and contributing to the Australian Wildlife and Nature Recovery Fund, residents and businesses of the UAE can legally support the rescue and restoration efforts, required at scale in Australia, and we would like to thank those businesses and individuals who have already done so," she explained.

UAE residents wishing to support wildlife and nature impacted by the bushfires can donate by visiting Yalla Give.

Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, is also running the ‘Mates Help Mates’ campaign, supported by Expo 2020 Dubai, which focuses on humanitarian efforts to support those affected by the bushfires in Australia.