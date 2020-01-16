UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE-based Individuals Can Help WWF Australia Emergency Appeal

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 02:45 PM

UAE-based individuals can help WWF Australia emergency appeal

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2020) Emirates Nature-WWF has set up a fundraising channel, via YallaGive - a local crowdfunding platform - through which UAE-based individuals can support the nature and wildlife of Australia.

According to a statement released by Emirates Nature-WWF, funds raised through this campaign will support an emergency appeal from WWF Australia who have established a A$30 million Australian Wildlife and Nature Recovery Fund.

The Fund will deliver immediate wildlife response and recovery at scale, nature restoration for the benefit of wildlife and people and, the future proofing of Australia, including climate change adaptation and mitigation projects.

Emirates Nature-WWF has called out to all UAE residents – people and businesses - to help support the appeal.

Currently, more than 10 million hectares of Australian land has been affected, at least 25 people have lost their lives and over 2,000 homes have been lost. Also, an estimated 1.25 billion native animals have been injured or killed including species such as kangaroos, koalas, wallabies, kookaburras, cockatoos and honeyeaters.

Laila Mostafa Abdullatif, Director-General of Emirates Nature-WWF, said, "The Emirates Nature-WWF team and I are deeply saddened by the loss of life in the bushfire tragedy gripping Australia. Our hearts go out to the families who been affected. The fires have also been devastating for Australia’s wildlife and wild places, as massive areas of native bushland, forests and parks have been scorched.

"By supporting this appeal and contributing to the Australian Wildlife and Nature Recovery Fund, residents and businesses of the UAE can legally support the rescue and restoration efforts, required at scale in Australia, and we would like to thank those businesses and individuals who have already done so," she explained.

UAE residents wishing to support wildlife and nature impacted by the bushfires can donate by visiting Yalla Give.

Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, is also running the ‘Mates Help Mates’ campaign, supported by Expo 2020 Dubai, which focuses on humanitarian efforts to support those affected by the bushfires in Australia.

Related Topics

Injured Australia UAE Dubai 2020 All From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Saba Qamar to perform in an upcoming feature film

11 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price down $0.31 a barrel Wednes ..

16 minutes ago

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan directs to immedia ..

7 minutes ago

Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Hits China's Northwestern ..

7 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

7 minutes ago

Kohistan admin launches crackdown against polythen ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.