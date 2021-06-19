UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Chairs The ITU Council Virtual Consultations Of Councillors

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 05:30 PM

UAE chairs the ITU Council Virtual Consultations of Councillors

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jun, 2021) The Virtual Consultations of Councillors of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Council, which was chaired by the UAE, concluded today.

Saif Bin Ghelaita, Director of Technology Development Affairs at the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) and Chairman of the ITU Council Virtual Consultations of Councillors, chaired the consultation sessions, which were held through a virtual platform supported by the UAE since the beginning of the pandemic, over the past year.

The UAE's chairmanship of the consultations enhances its global leadership in the ICT sector.

Commenting on the consultations, Bin Ghelaita said, "These consultations come at the global recovery stage of the pandemic, as the workflow has begun to return to its normal form in various aspects of life. The world was able to overcome the effects of the pandemic due to the collaboration of various sectors supported by the ICT sector, which provided alternate practical and immediate solutions that contributed to maintaining the safety of people and the continuation of providing basic services in various sectors. In the meeting, we discussed the requirements of the next stage, and the need for global cooperation and coordination to improve the ICT services in different countries, given the role of these services in achieving people’s happiness and ensuring their safety and security.

"

"The UAE was one of the most successful countries in responding to the pandemic, as it maintained the pace of normal life, and moved to alternative solutions easily and smoothly. The crisis came to confirm the rightful plans and strategies adopted under the directives of the leadership. Today, we are ready to share our successful experience with all countries, and contribute to the happiness of all societies, in compliance with the motto of the United Nations (Leave No One Behind)," he added.

Bin Ghelaita was elected as Vice Chair of the ITU Council during the Plenipotentiary Conference 2018, which was hosted by the UAE.

The UAE joined the ITU Council in 2006, which includes 48 countries, including seven Arab countries. Countries are nominated for membership to the ITU Council during the Plenipotentiary Conference, which is held once every four years, during which the door for nominations for the council membership is opened, in addition to the five leadership positions in the ITU and the nomination of members of the Radio Regulations board.

Related Topics

World Technology United Nations UAE Itu 2018 All Government Share Pace (Pakistan) Limited Arab

Recent Stories

130,478 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

6 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed orders construction of 16-km c ..

6 minutes ago

Today PSL 6 Match 29 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Glad ..

19 minutes ago

Shooter Ayesha Al Muhairi becomes first Emirati to ..

21 minutes ago

SU to withhold salaries of employees who failed to ..

28 minutes ago

Family members protest against 'illegal detention' ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.