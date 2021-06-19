UAE chairs the ITU Council Virtual Consultations of Councillors

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jun, 2021) The Virtual Consultations of Councillors of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Council, which was chaired by the UAE, concluded today.

Saif Bin Ghelaita, Director of Technology Development Affairs at the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) and Chairman of the ITU Council Virtual Consultations of Councillors, chaired the consultation sessions, which were held through a virtual platform supported by the UAE since the beginning of the pandemic, over the past year.

The UAE's chairmanship of the consultations enhances its global leadership in the ICT sector.

Commenting on the consultations, Bin Ghelaita said, "These consultations come at the global recovery stage of the pandemic, as the workflow has begun to return to its normal form in various aspects of life. The world was able to overcome the effects of the pandemic due to the collaboration of various sectors supported by the ICT sector, which provided alternate practical and immediate solutions that contributed to maintaining the safety of people and the continuation of providing basic services in various sectors. In the meeting, we discussed the requirements of the next stage, and the need for global cooperation and coordination to improve the ICT services in different countries, given the role of these services in achieving people’s happiness and ensuring their safety and security.

"

"The UAE was one of the most successful countries in responding to the pandemic, as it maintained the pace of normal life, and moved to alternative solutions easily and smoothly. The crisis came to confirm the rightful plans and strategies adopted under the directives of the leadership. Today, we are ready to share our successful experience with all countries, and contribute to the happiness of all societies, in compliance with the motto of the United Nations (Leave No One Behind)," he added.

Bin Ghelaita was elected as Vice Chair of the ITU Council during the Plenipotentiary Conference 2018, which was hosted by the UAE.

The UAE joined the ITU Council in 2006, which includes 48 countries, including seven Arab countries. Countries are nominated for membership to the ITU Council during the Plenipotentiary Conference, which is held once every four years, during which the door for nominations for the council membership is opened, in addition to the five leadership positions in the ITU and the nomination of members of the Radio Regulations board.