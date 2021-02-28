UrduPoint.com
UAE Condemns Houthi Attempted Attacks By Ballistic Missile, Booby Trapped Drones On Saudi Arabia

Umer Jamshaid 40 seconds ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 09:15 PM

UAE condemns Houthi attempted attacks by ballistic missile, booby trapped drones on Saudi Arabia

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2021) The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned and denounced the Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militia's systematic attempts to target civilians and civil objects in Saudi Arabia’s southern region and cities of Jizan and Khamis Mushait, with a ballistic missile and booby trapped drones, which were intercepted by the Coalition Forces.

In a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on Sunday, the UAE renewed its full solidarity with the Kingdom over these subversive terrorist attacks and reiterated its stance against all threats to the Kingdom's security, stability, and the safety of its citizens and residents.

The statement emphasised that "the security of the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are indivisible, and that any threat facing the Kingdom is considered by the Emirates a threat to its security and stability."

The statement added that such continued attacks demonstrate the regional risk posed by the Houthi Coup and represent "new evidence of these militias' attempts to undermine security and stability in the region."

