UAE Condemns Terrorist Attack Targeting Residence Of Iraqi Prime Minister ‎

Umer Jamshaid 30 seconds ago Sun 07th November 2021 | 01:30 PM

UAE condemns terrorist attack targeting residence of Iraqi Prime Minister ‎

‎ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Nov, 2021) The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the cowardly terrorist attack that targeted the residence of Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al Kadhimi, in the Green Zone in the capital, Baghdad.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) stressed that the UAE expressed its strong denunciation of these terrorist acts that aim to destabilise security and stability in Iraq in contravention of all moral and humanitarian principles.

The UAE renewed its full solidarity with Iraq in the face of terrorism, reiterating the country's keenness to establish security and stability in Iraq.

More Stories From Middle East

