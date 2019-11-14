UAE continues food aid mission in Shabwa, Yemen

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHABWA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Nov, 2019) The UAE has provided 12 tonnes of food aid to people in the Rudum District in Yemen's Shabwa Governorate as part of its continuous efforts to improve humanitarian conditions in the country.

The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, recently dispatched a relief convoy to the area stocked with food baskets.

Since the beginning of the Year of Tolerance 2019, the ERC - the humanitarian arm of the UAE - has distributed 33,174,000 food baskets to people in Shabwa.