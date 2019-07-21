UAE cricket team for Netherlands tour announced

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jul, 2019) The Emirates cricket board today announced the team that will represent the UAE in the upcoming tour of the Netherlands.

Consisting of four T20i matches, the series will start on Saturday, 3rd August, 2019, while the final match will be played on Thursday, 8th August, 2019. The first two matches will be played at the VRA Cricket Ground (Amstelveen) and the final two matches will take place at the Hague Cricket Ground (Voorburg), the Netherlands.

"The ICC World T20 qualifiers are fast approaching and it is our goal to finish well within the top six, subsequently securing direct qualification into the main tournament," said Waleed Bukhatir, Emirates Cricket Board Member and Chief Selector.

"While the team has remained exceptionally committed to their fitness and skills sessions, preparations now need to be taken a step further.

This bilateral series with the Netherlands will provide a strong platform to consolidate our efforts, assess performance and implement programmes for further development. We extend our gratitude to the Netherlands Cricket for their commitment to this series, and wish the UAE a successful and rewarding tour," added Bukhatir.

The team that will represent the UAE includes: Muhammad Naveed (C) Rohan Mustafa Ashfaq Ahmed Rameez Shahzad Muhammad Usman Muhammad Boota Zahoor Khan Qadeer Ahmed Ahmed Raza Sultan Ahmed Ghulam Shabbir Darius D’Silva Zawar Farid Waheed Ahmed The reserves are: Abdul Shakoor Chirag Suri