UAE dispatches two planes carrying food supplies to assist Sudanese people

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th May, 2023) The UAE has dispatched two aircraft with 34 tonnes of food supplies to assist the Sudanese people.

The first plane landed at Port Sudan Airport with 18 tonnes of food supplies, while the second plane arrived in Chad carrying 16 tonnes to provide urgent assistance to Sudanese refugees affected by the current situation in the Republic of Sudan.

This assistance comes as part of the UAE's continued efforts to support the Sudanese people and reflects its keenness to meet their needs based on its deep-rooted relations with Sudan, and commitment to supporting countries during crises and emergencies.