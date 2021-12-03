UrduPoint.com

UAE-Egypt ties set unprecedented example of Arab fraternity, solidarity: Egypt&#039;s Prime Minister

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Dec, 2021) Egypt's Prime Minister, Mostafa Madbouly, stated that the Egyptian-Emirati relations will remain a unique model of fraternity and solidarity between Arab countries and peoples, and an exceptional pattern for coordinating visions and positions.

He stressed that the political leadership in both brotherly countries is determined to strengthen cooperation frameworks and advance them towards broader horizons.

This was stated in a speech marking the UAE's Golden Jubilee, during which he conveyed the greetings and appreciation of President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, and his wishes for continued progress and prosperity for the UAE.

He noted that the Golden Jubilee comes while it is the focus of the world's attention, as it hosts the Expo 2020 Dubai. It is an exceptional event for the first time in an Arab country, reflecting the UAE's insistence on continuing in the path of excellence and making a difference with the vision of its leadership and the awareness of its people.

The archaeological, cultural and historical monuments and commercial centres in Egypt, the Cairo Tower and the Bibliotheca Alexandrina have been draped since yesterday with the UAE flag to celebrate the UAE's 50th Union Day.

