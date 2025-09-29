UAE, Egyptian Presidents meet in Cairo to discuss fraternal ties, regional developments

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 29, 2025 | 05:30 PM
CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2025) UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, held talks in Cairo today to discuss strengthening fraternal ties and broadening bilateral cooperation in support of both nations’ development goals.
The meeting, which took place at Al-Ittihadiya Palace as part of His Highness’ fraternal visit to Egypt, explored opportunities to enhance collaboration across various fields, with a particular focus on the economic, trade and development sectors.
The two leaders also reviewed a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern, including the latest developments in the middle East and the importance of building on recent momentum arising from the growing international recognition of the State of Palestine. In this context, the two sides reaffirmed that the two-state solution remains the only viable path to achieving a just and lasting peace, and to fostering security and stability in a way that benefits all countries and peoples of the region.
The two leaders expressed their support for all efforts and initiatives aimed at achieving a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and reaching a permanent resolution to the crisis.
His Highness and the Egyptian President also stressed the urgent need to bolster joint Arab action in light of the unprecedented regional challenges, in order to safeguard the region’s security and stability and promote sustainable prosperity for its peoples.
The meeting was attended by a delegation that includes H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President, along with a number of ministers and senior officials.
His Highness departed Cairo at the conclusion of his fraternal visit, where President El-Sisi bid him farewell at Cairo International Airport.
