Maryam Nawaz defends Punjab projects: “My Water, My Money”

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz said critics should stop interfering in provincial matters, stressing that Punjab will continue development projects, provide cheap electric transport, and protect the rights of its people.

Faisalabad: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 29, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Sunday defended her province’s development projects and financial relief measures, saying, “My water, my money — what harm does that do anyone?” She urged those offering unsolicited advice to keep it to themselves.

Speaking at a public event in Faisalabad, Maryam Nawaz recalled the solidarity shown by party leaders during difficult times for Nawaz Sharif, saying they stood “like a wall of steel.” She also criticized what she described as a baseless drugs case filed against Rana Sanaullah.

Highlighting Punjab’s infrastructure push, the chief minister said the province is bringing European-style public transport to both small and large cities. “We will introduce electric buses and modern transit systems; I do not burden my citizens,” she said, adding that fares for the electric buses would be only twenty rupees.

Maryam Nawaz announced that 150 electric buses have been allocated for the Faisalabad division and said metro construction in Faisalabad will commence within weeks. “It is not far when Faisalabad will be more developed than Lahore,” she said. She also promised modern electric trains for Rawalpindi and electric buses for Jhang and Chiniot.

On criticism and opposition, the chief minister said she welcomes constructive feedback but will not tolerate attacks on Punjab or its people. “Punjab knows how to protect its citizens,” she asserted.

Maryam Nawaz credited former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for the country’s development agenda, saying their Names will be recorded in history for major projects.

She condemned political incitement and personal attacks among opponents, saying those who once encouraged insults are now facing consequences.

Addressing critics of Punjab’s development initiatives, she said: “If you do work in Sindh, I’m glad — but do something. Punjab built metros, the Orange Line and motorways, laid a network of roads; why object when Punjab talks about canal projects?” She questioned objections to electricity-bill relief provided to Punjab residents and urged opponents to stop criticizing the province’s affairs.

On fiscal matters, Maryam Nawaz stressed equitable resource distribution through the NFC (National Finance Commission), saying all provinces receive the same share and asking critics where they would allocate funds differently. “The era of constantly asking for handouts should end,” she added, insisting Punjab has never interfered in other provinces’ matters and expects the same in return.

Defending her water-management plans, she said her intention was to develop Cholistani lands using Punjab’s water resources, repeating: “My water, my money — what problem does that cause?” She warned she would not remain silent when the rights of Punjab’s residents and their property are at stake, and again told those offering advice to “keep your suggestions to yourselves.”