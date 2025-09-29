Emiratis Council For Balanced Development Launches Emirates Villages Run Series
Muhammad Irfan Published September 29, 2025 | 05:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2025) Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs, and Chairman of the Emiratis Council for Balanced Development, the Council has announced the launch of the Emirates Villages Run Series.
Organised within the framework of the Year of Community 2025, the series is in partnership with ADNOC and in collaboration with sports councils, municipalities, and tourism authorities across the emirates.
The initiative aims to promote healthy lifestyles and encourage wider community participation in sports. Open to families, women, youth, senior citizens, people of determination, schools, companies, and sports clubs, the races provide an inclusive and safe environment for all.
Race Calendar: October 11: Qidfa, Fujairah; October 18: Masfout, Ajman; October 25: Al Rams, Ras Al Khaimah; November 1: Falaj Al Mualla, Umm Al Quwain; November 22: Dibba Al Hisn, Sharjah; November 29: Al Lisaili, Dubai; December 6: Al Shuwaib, Abu Dhabi (final race).
A total prize pool of AED500,000 will be awarded across the series.
Beyond competition, the runs serve as a cultural and community platform, showcasing the UAE’s diverse landscapes and rich heritage.
Traditional Emirati performances will highlight national identity and heritage while promoting cultural and tourism opportunities in villages across the Emirates.
The series reflects the leadership’s commitment to community engagement, volunteerism, and shared responsibility, fostering unity and collective progress.
