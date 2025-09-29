FBR rejects extension in Tax filing deadline

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Federal Board of Revenue has confirmed that September 30, 2025, remains the final date for filing income tax returns, dismissing reports of an extension as baseless and warning of consequences for late submissions.

Islamabad: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 29, 2025) The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has categorically rejected any extension in the deadline for filing income tax returns for the year 2025.

According to Geo news, the FBR clarified that September 30, 2025, is the final date for filing returns and that no further relaxation will be granted.

In a statement, the FBR dismissed reports suggesting an extension as “false and misleading.

” It also rejected attempts to link the demand for an extension with recent floods, stating that most taxpayers were not affected and had ample time to complete the process.

The tax authority further denied claims about the IRIS online filing system being slow or non-functional, asserting that the platform is fully operational.

The FBR warned that taxpayers failing to submit their returns by the due date will face consequences in accordance with the law.