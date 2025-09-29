Gold Price In Pakistan Crosses Rs. 400,000 Per Tola For First Time
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 29, 2025 | 04:52 PM
For the first time in the country’s history, gold prices surged past Rs. 400,000 per tola
Karachi: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 29, 2025) In a historic surge, the price of gold in Pakistan crossed the Rs. 400,000 mark per tola for the first time on Monday.
According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of gold rose by Rs. 5,900, taking it to Rs. 403,600 per tola.
Similarly, the rate of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs. 5,058, reaching Rs. 346,021.
The rise in local prices coincided with an increase in the international bullion market. Global gold prices jumped by $59, pushing the rate to $3,818 per ounce.
Jewellers attribute the surge to both international market trends and local Currency depreciation, as investors continue to view gold as a safe-haven asset amid economic uncertainty.
Recent Stories
Gold price in Pakistan crosses Rs. 400,000 Per Tola for first time
FBR rejects extension in Tax filing deadline
Maryam Nawaz defends Punjab projects: “My Water, My Money”
Sharjah Crown Prince receives reciter Raad Al Kurdi
UAE, Eswatini launch ‘SHE Powers Africa’ initiative to empower women
NCM: Low-pressure system over Indian coasts may develop into tropical system on ..
Expand North Star marks 10 years of startup success in Dubai
XRG Board of Directors meets in New York, reviews status of investment strategy
Bana Kattan to curate National Pavilion UAE at 61st International Art Exhibition ..
Federal Cabinet Approves National Youth Employment Policy
DWTC Hospitality, Emirates Flight Catering join forces to set new event catering ..
UAE’s hosting of Global Rail 2025 reflects leadership’s vision, confirms pio ..
More Stories From Business
-
Gold price in Pakistan crosses Rs. 400,000 Per Tola for first time3 minutes ago
-
FBR rejects extension in Tax filing deadline8 minutes ago
-
No extension in deadline of filing income tax returns: FBR clarifies35 minutes ago
-
CDNS collects Rs 10b in Islamic investment in first quarter of FY, 2025-2655 minutes ago
-
Gold rates hit highest-ever Rs403,600 per tola1 hour ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes3 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates6 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 20258 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 20258 hours ago
-
FCCI president says managed to resolve business-related issues21 hours ago
-
MCCI holds 66th general body meeting, vows pro-business policies22 hours ago
-
Agriculture dept issues winter kitchen gardening guidelines22 hours ago