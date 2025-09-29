Open Menu

Gold Price In Pakistan Crosses Rs. 400,000 Per Tola For First Time

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 29, 2025 | 04:52 PM

Gold price in Pakistan crosses Rs. 400,000 Per Tola for first time

For the first time in the country’s history, gold prices surged past Rs. 400,000 per tola

Karachi: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 29, 2025) In a historic surge, the price of gold in Pakistan crossed the Rs. 400,000 mark per tola for the first time on Monday.

According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of gold rose by Rs. 5,900, taking it to Rs. 403,600 per tola.

Similarly, the rate of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs. 5,058, reaching Rs. 346,021.

The rise in local prices coincided with an increase in the international bullion market. Global gold prices jumped by $59, pushing the rate to $3,818 per ounce.

Jewellers attribute the surge to both international market trends and local Currency depreciation, as investors continue to view gold as a safe-haven asset amid economic uncertainty.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Bullion Price Gold Market All

Recent Stories

Gold price in Pakistan crosses Rs. 400,000 Per Tol ..

Gold price in Pakistan crosses Rs. 400,000 Per Tola for first time

3 minutes ago
 FBR rejects extension in Tax filing deadline

FBR rejects extension in Tax filing deadline

8 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz defends Punjab projects: “My Water, ..

Maryam Nawaz defends Punjab projects: “My Water, My Money”

15 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince receives reciter Raad Al Kurd ..

Sharjah Crown Prince receives reciter Raad Al Kurdi

40 minutes ago
 UAE, Eswatini launch ‘SHE Powers Africa’ initi ..

UAE, Eswatini launch ‘SHE Powers Africa’ initiative to empower women

55 minutes ago
 NCM: Low-pressure system over Indian coasts may de ..

NCM: Low-pressure system over Indian coasts may develop into tropical system on ..

1 hour ago
Expand North Star marks 10 years of startup succes ..

Expand North Star marks 10 years of startup success in Dubai

1 hour ago
 XRG Board of Directors meets in New York, reviews ..

XRG Board of Directors meets in New York, reviews status of investment strategy

1 hour ago
 Bana Kattan to curate National Pavilion UAE at 61s ..

Bana Kattan to curate National Pavilion UAE at 61st International Art Exhibition ..

1 hour ago
 Federal Cabinet Approves National Youth Employment ..

Federal Cabinet Approves National Youth Employment Policy

1 hour ago
 DWTC Hospitality, Emirates Flight Catering join fo ..

DWTC Hospitality, Emirates Flight Catering join forces to set new event catering ..

2 hours ago
 UAE’s hosting of Global Rail 2025 reflects leade ..

UAE’s hosting of Global Rail 2025 reflects leadership’s vision, confirms pio ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business