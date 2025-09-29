Gold price in Pakistan crosses Rs. 400,000 Per Tola for first time

(@Abdulla99267510)

For the first time in the country’s history, gold prices surged past Rs. 400,000 per tola

Karachi: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 29, 2025) In a historic surge, the price of gold in Pakistan crossed the Rs. 400,000 mark per tola for the first time on Monday.

According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of gold rose by Rs. 5,900, taking it to Rs. 403,600 per tola.

Similarly, the rate of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs. 5,058, reaching Rs. 346,021.

The rise in local prices coincided with an increase in the international bullion market. Global gold prices jumped by $59, pushing the rate to $3,818 per ounce.

Jewellers attribute the surge to both international market trends and local Currency depreciation, as investors continue to view gold as a safe-haven asset amid economic uncertainty.