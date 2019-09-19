UrduPoint.com
UAE, Ethiopia Advancing Military Cooperation

Thu 19th September 2019 | 12:45 AM

UAE, Ethiopia advancing military cooperation

ADDIS ABABA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2019) Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, has reviewed prospects for advancing military cooperation with Ethiopia at a meeting here with General Adem Mohammed, the Chief of Staff of the National Defense Force.

Al Rumaithi, currently on a visit to Ethiopia, deliberated the progress of military collaboration between the two countries and exchanged views over an array of issues of common interest.

