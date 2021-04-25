UrduPoint.com
UAE Expresses Condolences, Solidarity With Iraq Over Hospital Tragedy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 04:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Apr, 2021) The United Arab Emirates on Sunday expressed its condolences over the victims of the tragic hospital accident in the Iraqi capital.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation stated that the UAE expresses its sincere condolences and sympathy to the sisterly Republic of Iraq, government and people, for the victims of the tragic accident resulting from a blaze at the Ibn al-Khatib Hospital in Baghdad and affirms its solidarity with the Republic of Iraq in this casualty.

The ministry added, "The leadership, government and people of the UAE offer sincere condolences to the families of the victims of this tragedy and wish a speedy recovery to the injured."

More Stories From Middle East

