UAE Expresses Solidarity With US On Tornado Victims

Sumaira FH 30 seconds ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 01:30 PM

UAE expresses solidarity with US on tornado victims

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Dec, 2021) The United Arab Emirates has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the United States over the victims of tornadoes and storms that swept through several states.

The tornado outbreaks caused dozens of fatalities and injuries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the US government and victims’ families over this enormous loss, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

