UAE Expresses Solidarity With Vietnam, Conveys Condolences Over Victims Of Floods
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 04, 2025 | 06:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Aug, 2025) The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity with the Socialist Republic of Vietnam over the dozens of deaths, injuries, and missing people which resulted from floods caused by heavy rainfall.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the families of the victims, as well as to the government and people of Vietnam, along with its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.
Recent Stories
Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption in UK
94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours
11 countries announce participation in Special Olympics MENA Regional Equestrian ..
Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, FM of Moldova
UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on US Ambassador
IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net profit in H1/25
Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says UN Envoy
CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen heroes at Liberty Chowk
2116 criminals arrested during July
PTI divides, confused over launching protest demonstration: Talal Ch
Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to mark "Ma'arka e Haq' celebrati ..
HU unfurls national flags, kicks off week long festivities
More Stories From Middle East
-
UN Human Rights Chief condemns starvation in Gaza as 'Affront to Our Collective Humanity'1 hour ago
-
Turkmenistan hosts UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries2 hours ago
-
Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption in UK2 hours ago
-
94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours3 hours ago
-
11 countries announce participation in Special Olympics MENA Regional Equestrian Competition in Al A ..4 hours ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, FM of Moldova4 hours ago
-
UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on US Ambassador4 hours ago
-
IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net profit in H1/254 hours ago
-
Iran affirms commitment to nuclear deal; rejects Europe's 'Trigger Mechanism'6 hours ago
-
Mansour bin Zayed visits National Centre of Meteorology; reviews key projects & advanced technologie ..6 hours ago
-
Shamal Holding, Cheval Blanc announce region’s first maison in Dubai7 hours ago
-
UAE conducts 62nd airdrop as part of ‘Birds of Goodness' operation, delivers 40 food trucks into G ..8 hours ago