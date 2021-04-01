UrduPoint.com
UAE Fatwa Council Reviews Fiqh Of Fasting

Thu 01st April 2021 | 10:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2021) The UAE Fatwa Council, under the chairmanship of Shaykh Abdallah bin Bayyah, said today that taking the Covid-19 vaccine is permissible in islam and does not invalidate fasting.

This came as the Council today had a virtual discussion over the Fiqh of fasting, including the guidelines, rules and regulations derived from the rulings laid down in the Noble Qur'an and the traditions of the Prophet Mohammad (PBUH)), the Sunnah.

Within this context, the council reviewed the religious rulings in regard to the preventive and precautionary measures in place to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, primarily those related to the arrangements of Iftar meals and Ramadan tents as well as Al Taraweeh prayers.

A detailed official statement will be issued by the council in this regard during the next media briefing on COVID-19.

