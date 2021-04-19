UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Flag Balloon To Be Launched In November

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 02:00 AM

UAE Flag Balloon to be launched in November

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Apr, 2021) The UAE Balloon Team revealed that the countdown has begun for the launch of the "UAE Flag Balloon" next November, as part of the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the UAE federation.

The balloon will perform regional and global tours until March 2022, starting from the capital, Abu Dhabi.

The team is currently designing its website, to enable the local and international public to explore the journey of the balloon that started over 18 years ago carrying the slogan, "The World Will Not Forget You, Zayed," to commemorate the memory of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Captain Pilot Abdulaziz Nasser Al Mansoori, UAE Balloon Team President, who has won many regional and international prizes and was honoured by the leaders of many Arab and international countries, expressed his pride in flying the leadership’s balloons both locally and globally, stressing that participating in the UAE's 50th anniversary is a national duty and highlights the significant work of the country’s leadership over the past 50 years.

Captain Russel Clack, Technical Supervisor of the UAE Balloon, said that the Flag Balloon's journey will comprise the launch of the first "middle East Balloons Festivals," adding and that the balloon will pass through several Arab countries, as well as Israel, Sudan and Morocco. He also noted that several international teams will present an artwork promoting peace in the skies of these countries, as a message of peace and to call for the rejection of violence and the embrace of peace and coexistence.

Clack explained that several items of technical equipment were specifically manufactured for the UAE Flag Balloon, given its large size equivalent to a seven-floor commercial building.

Related Topics

World Israel UAE Abu Dhabi Tours Sudan Morocco Middle East March November From Arab

Recent Stories

Fifth edition of Global Islamic Economy Summit ann ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai&#039;s autism awareness campaign gathers pac ..

3 hours ago

53 food establishments in Dubai closed in Q1 for C ..

3 hours ago

President, VP and Mohamed bin Zayed condole with T ..

4 hours ago

UAE a leader in green energy production, sustainab ..

5 hours ago

Ajman Ruler issues resolutions appointing director ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.