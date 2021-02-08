UrduPoint.com
UAE Foreign Minister, Spanish Counterpart Discuss Bilateral Ties

Faizan Hashmi 29 seconds ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 02:00 PM

UAE Foreign Minister, Spanish counterpart discuss bilateral ties

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Feb, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, on Sunday received Arancha González Laya, Spanish Minister for Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation, to discuss ties between the two countries.

During a working dinner in Abu Dhabi yesterday, the two sides discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance them across various fields, including health, science, technology, artificial intelligence, economics, as well as logistics and trade.

They also reviewed the latest regional and international development, in addition to a number of issues of common concern.

Sheikh Abdullah and Laya also discussed the developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the two countries efforts in facing its repercussions on various levels. They also highlighted the need to boost international efforts to ensure the delivery of the vaccine to all countries.

His Highness welcomed the visit of Minister Laya, praising the friendship ties that bind the UAE and Spain, which enjoy the support of the two countries leaderships.

Laya, in turn, emphasised her country's aspiration to strengthen coordination with the UAE in all fields, lauding the two sides collaboration during the pandemic.

