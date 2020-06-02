UrduPoint.com
UAE Government: COVID-19 Recoveries Rise To Over 18,000; 635 New Cases Identified

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 12:00 AM

UAE Government: COVID-19 recoveries rise to over 18,000; 635 new cases identified

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jun, 2020) The UAE Government announced on Monday that 30,147 additional COVID-19 tests were conducted among UAE citizens and residents, resulting in the detection of 635 new cases and taking the total number of infections in the country to 35,192.

This includes those receiving treatment, recovered cases, and deaths. An additional 406 patients have fully recovered after receiving the necessary medical care, raising the total number of recoveries in the country to 18,338.

The announcement was made during the regular media briefing held in Abu Dhabi, wherein Dr. Amna Al Dahak Al Shamsi, official spokesperson for the UAE Government, provided an update on coronavirus-related developments and measures taken to mitigate its impact.

During the briefing, Dr. Al Shamsi also announced the death of two patients from COVID-19, taking the total number of deaths in the country to 266.

"The number of COVID-19 cases still receiving treatment now stands at 16,588 from different nationalities," she added, noting that more than 650,000 COVID-19 tests have been conducted over the past two weeks.

"Since the onset of the crisis, the UAE has focused on select segments of society, primarily the elderly and patients with chronic diseases, in order to ensure they survive the crisis," she added.

"We believe it is particularly morally important to support and stand by them, provide them with their daily needs, and keep them from harm’s way," she added.

Dr. Al Shamsi asserted that all precautionary measures announced, including the updated fines and penalties, will be enforced against violators, including citizens and residents.

"The law does not differentiate between citizens and residents. We are living in one homeland, which is for all of us," she continued.

"Your safety and health are a priority. We must comply with all precautionary measures. Though restrictions have been relaxed, caution must continue to be exercised."

Dr. Al Shamsi also warned, "Recklessness may undermine the efforts made by our frontline defenders. It is the responsibility of every individual to support protective efforts to ensure the safety of all."

