UAE Grants AED9.2 Million To Support Water Supply And Sanitation Projects In Sinjar, Iraq

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 01:30 PM

UAE grants AED9.2 million to support water supply and sanitation projects in Sinjar, Iraq

SINJAR, Iraq, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Dec, 2019) The United Arab Emirates has announced a grant of AED9.2 million (US$2.5 million) to Nadia Murad's initiative to develop comprehensive potable water, sanitation, and hygiene projects in Sinjar, Iraq.

Sultan Al-Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for International Development Affairs, said that support for Nadia Murad's initiative, particularly through water supply, sanitation, and environmental conservation projects, comes in line with the UAE's foreign aid priorities. The UAE is committed to addressing the needs of communities in Sinjar affected by Daesh attacks, especially women and children.

The project aims to improve the water supply, sanitation, and hygiene for 61,437 Yazidi residents in six villages in Sinjar district and will be implemented by the Dutch organisation Dorcas.

For her part, Nadia Murad expressed her profound gratitude to the UAE for its generous contributions to this programme.

Murad also thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, for his efforts to support minorities and enhance peace-building initiatives.

