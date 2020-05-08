UAE hails formation of new Iraqi government

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th May, 2020) The UAE has welcomed the formation of the new Iraqi government under Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, expressing hope the new cabinet would fulfil the ambitions of the people of Iraq for security, stability and development.

H.H.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has expressed sincere wishes of success to the new government, hoping that the new cabinet would lead Iraq to more stability and prosperity as well as ensure the country's national sovereignty, while meeting the expectations of the Iraqi people.

He underscored the UAE's keenness to widening prospects of cooperation and advancing the brotherly relations with Iraq across all fronts for the common good of both countries' peoples.