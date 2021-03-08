BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2021) The embassies of the United Arab Emirates and Israel in China jointly held a virtual panel themed, "Women in Innovation and Entrepreneurship", with women entrepreneurs to celebrate International Women's Day.

Dr. Ali Obaid Al Dhaheri, Ambassador of the UAE to China and Israeli Ambassador in China Irit Ben-Abba extended warm greetings and good wishes to women around the world at the event.

"We are delighted to work with the Israeli Embassy today on this vital subject of the woman in innovation and celebrate International Women's Day," Al Dhaheri said.

"Enshrined in the UAE constitution are equal rights to all of its citizens, with women and men holding the same legal status, claim to titles, access to education, the right to practice professions, and the right to inherit property, as men do. The central role of Emirati women in the social and economic fabric of the UAE has been evolving and growing since the founding of the nation," he added.

Israel's ambassador also spoke of the role of women in society. "Women hold up half of the sky. And a women's day is a day of empowerment of leadership, strength and of happiness," she said. "I represent a country where we teach entrepreneurship from a very young age, from kindergarten."

Following the opening speech from the two ambassadors, a panel discussion themed on "Woman in Innovation and Entrepreneurship" took place, with the host, Wendy Singer, who has served as executive director of Start-Up Nation Central, and today leads its Jerusalem operation and six other panellists.

The six women entrepreneurs shared their innovative personal experiences and their business and ideas about entrepreneurship for women.