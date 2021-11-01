UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation has ‘high hopes’ as local heroes prepare to face world’s best at back-to-back major championships in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Nov, 2021) As Abu Dhabi prepares to welcome more than 6,000 male and female athletes from around the world for back-to-back major championships, the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF), the governing body for the sport in the UAE, has high hopes for local jiu-jitsu stars ahead of an action-packed month that will see the UAE capital host the Ju-Jitsu World Championship (JJWC), and 13th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship (ADWPJJC).

The UAEJJF held a meeting with strategic partners to finalise plans for the JJWC, which takes place from 3-11 November at Abu Dhabi’s Jiu-Jitsu Arena, and ADWPJJC, from 14-19 November at the same venue, the home of jiu-jitsu.

The meeting was held in the presence of Abdul Moneim Al Hashemi, Chairman, UAEJJF, President, Ju-Jitsu Asian Union (JJAU), Vice President, Ju-Jitsu International Federation (JJIF); Panagiotis Theodoropoulos, President of the Jiu-Jitsu International Federation (JJIF), Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman UAEJJF, and Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF).

Strategic partners in attendance included HE Aref Hamad Al Awani, General Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC); Lieutenant Colonel Dr. Saud Al-Junaibi, representative of the Ministry of Interior; Rashid Mahboob Al Qubaisi, CEO of Aafaq Islamic Finance; Yaqoob Al Saadi, Director of Abu Dhabi Sport Channel; Khalid Ali A. Al Hosani , Vice President, Group General Services, (ADNOC - Group S&S); Mr. Saed Hijaz, Assistant General Manager Jaguar Land Rover, Premier Motors; and Ameera Al Muharrami, OSS Volunteers Director.

During the meeting, Al Hashemi said: "The generous patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, for these two championships is key for the success of the events and a driving force of what makes the impossible achievable. The continuous support from the wise leadership to sports and our athletes is a matter of pride and honour for us and an inspiration for the athletes to face the competition and bring home the best results.

Al Hashemi stressed that hosting two major events in the space of three weeks re-emphasises the UAE’s position as the global capital for the sport and the world is talking about the nation’s capabilities to organise such championships.

"The national team has the highest degree of responsibility, efficiency, and competence.

Time and time again, they have demonstrated their skills through dedicated training and preparations for this month of jiu-jitsu. We have high hopes for them, they certainly have high hopes and aspirations."

Al Hashemi also added that hosting major global jiu-jitsu events at the same time as the country hosts Expo 2020 and celebrates its Golden Jubilee reaffirms the UAE as a "role model for the values of tolerance, coexistence, and openness to others, and the UAE as a futuristic."

Panagiotos Theodoris expressed his happiness over the returning championships and exceptional level of interest from athletes.

"Welcoming and hosting 6,000 athletes from around the world over a span of three weeks is a remarkable feat, made possible by commitment and collaboration. Abu Dhabi's exceptional experience in hosting numerous world-class jiu-jitsu championships has reaffirmed its status as the rightful global capital of our beloved sport.

We look forward to a thrilling month of high-quality jiu-jitsu competition and world-leading event Organisation."

Aref Hamad Al-Awani, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said: "Abu Dhabi, which was crowned first in the world in sports tourism in 2019, is steadily moving forward in the right direction, and working to sustain success in hosting major events, and drawing the attention of the world. I am confident that the World Jiu-Jitsu Championship and the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship are in harmony with the efforts of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council."

Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF), told delegates that while the UAE team is prepared to put on a fine display at the World Championship, the ADWPJJC is "a distinct Emirati product and the UAE’s gift to the global jiu-jitsu community.

"Levels of participation for the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship have exceeded the expected numbers proving that the world stars have confidence in the UAE capital's excellence in organising such events and demonstrates their desire to participate in the championship that has become a dream for all jiu-jitsu heroes," added Al Shamsi.

Al Shamsi explained that the participants in the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship will compete for medals, in addition to cash prizes, the largest in the world of jiu-jitsu.

Al Shamsi praised the strategic partners for their key contributions to the success of events and a clear desire to strengthen the presence of jiu-jitsu in the UAE and further afield.