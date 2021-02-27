UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Congratulate Dominican President On National Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 01:00 PM

UAE leaders congratulate Dominican President on National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Luis Abinader of the Dominican Republic, on the occasion of his country's National Day, marked on 27th February.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, dispatched similar messages to President Abinader on the occasion.

